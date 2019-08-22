Immortal Care: Angela Bassett Reveals She’s Gotten A Lil’ Work Done For Her Wrinkle-Absent Lewks

Angela Bassett Says She’s Gotten Work Done For Her Ageless Looks

If you thought Angela Bassett was an ageless angel eternally residing in the fountain of youth…

You are correct.

However, she has gotten a lil’ bit of work done, according to an interview with NewBeauty.

The 61-year-old actress explained her anti-aging regimen to the publication, and it includes line-smoothing Botox:

“Botox is no surprise! I’m a big supporter of being natural, but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much — I still need to express myself,” Bassett said.

Bassett also underwent Ultherapy, which is a non-invasive skin-tightening and lifting procedure that focuses on fine lines in areas like the neck, brows, under the chin and décolletage.

Ms. Bassett is definitely no stranger to taking care of her skin. According to a PEOPLE mag interview, she began certain routines at a young age thanks to her mom:

“Even though my mother was a woman of little means, she would take me to a dermatologist every six weeks when I was a teenager. And after college when I was a young actress living in New York, I would go to an aesthetician when I could afford to,” Bassett said.

Angela even has a skincare line with dermatologist Dr. Barbara Sturm. Aside from products, Bassett said there’s one more important part to keeping your exterior flawless and wrinkle-free…

Sleep.

“As you get older, the things you could get away with not doing in your 20s or 30s can begin to catch up, so you have to be a bit selfish in terms of giving to yourself so that you have more to offer,” she told PEOPLE. “I try to get away with seven hours [of sleep], but if it’s six hours, I feel it immediately. There’s less bounce-back! You have to take care of yourself.”

