Kim K Flosses Her Photogenic Foursome… Including Snake Charmer Chicago

Kim Kardashian Poses On Bahamian Beach With All Four Of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is sharing her first family photo with all FOUR of her babies! The reality star, prison reform activist and beauty biz entrepreneur took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to share a couple stunning shots of herself and her four kids, North, 6, Saint 3, Chicago 19 months and Psalm 3 months.

Her caption revealed just how rough it was wrangling the bunch:

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Her daughters wore silver one piece suits to match their mama, while sons Psalm and Saint sported dark green trunks. Pretty sweet right? For those who will likely inquire about the bandage North is seen wearing in the second photo, Mama Kim told commenters nothing is wrong with her eldest daughter, she just “wanted to wear that.”

Hit the flip for some more great flicks of the West kids.