Road To Recovery: Spelman College Student Injured In AUC Shooting Speaks Out
Spelman College Student Elyse Spencer Recovering After Shooting
One of the four women shot near the campus of Clark Atlanta University is speaking out. Elyse Spencer of Rochester, NY is recovering after being shot Tuesday night during a block party.
11Alive reports that Elyse was identified by her hometown’s Mayor Lovely Warren who praised the Spelman College freshman in a Facebook post. Mayor Warren also added that Elyse had a successful surgery.
Elyse herself also spoke out on her personal Twitter account; “Can’t really reply to people. But I’m here, I’m alive,” she wrote. “God got me. Y’all got me.”
Elyse’s family has created a GoFundMe page as they try to raise $5,000 for the student to get on the “Road to Recovery.”
Police are currently searching for at least one suspect in the shooting that injured Elyse and three other women attending Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, respectively; Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Maia Williams-Mclaren, 18, of Boston, and Kia Thomas, 19.
The shooter was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, a tan Gucci hat, and gray New Balance sneakers. There is a $2,000 reward for his arrest.
