Shekinah Jo On Headline Heat

When the world first got to know Shekinah Jo, she was a hairstylist to some of our favorite ATL based stars. She’s always had a name for herself, and nowadays, she’s taking it up a notch and stepping from behind the flat iron, onto our television screens. The entrepreneur and cosmetologist stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and in true Shekinah form, she did not hold her tongue.

She dished on her relationship with Tiny and T.I., her beef with castmate Akbar V and even got candid about her domestic violence incident that happened a few years back. What’s up next for Shekinah? She launched her product line called Shekinah Jo edges and plans to make more moves in the cosmetology and television world.

Check out the video above to see what else Shekinah had to say.