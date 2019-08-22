Houston Physician Assistant Outed For Sending Racist, Xenophobic, Sexist Text Messages To His Co-Workers
Houston Physician Assistant Admits To Sending Racist Texts
A Houston physician is under fire for sending hateful, racist, xenophobic, and sexist text messages to his colleagues at work.
According to Nurse.Org, A viral video of “Deposition Simon” shows Karl Simon admitting to a slew of texts that describe people as the following:
People of other cultures – African Americans, Mexicans, and Hispanics
Religion – specifically those of the Jewish faith
The disabled – specifically those who are overweight and children with mental health disabilities
Women – specifically overweight
What’s crazy about it is that Simon uses the exact same excuse that Donald Trump and his sycophantic squad of sole-lickers used when he got caught on tape talking about grabbing women “by the pu$$y”, it’s “locker room talk”.
Peep the video below.
Yeah naw. Get him the f**k out of medicine forever.
