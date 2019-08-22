Houston Physician Assistant Outed For Sending Racist, Xenophobic, Sexist Text Messages To His Co-Workers

- By Bossip Staff
Mature adult woman has blood pressure checked

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Houston Physician Assistant Admits To Sending Racist Texts

A Houston physician is under fire for sending hateful, racist, xenophobic, and sexist text messages to his colleagues at work.

According to Nurse.Org, A viral video of “Deposition Simon” shows Karl Simon admitting to a slew of texts that describe people as the following:

People of other cultures – African Americans, Mexicans, and Hispanics
Religion – specifically those of the Jewish faith
The disabled – specifically those who are overweight and children with mental health disabilities
Women – specifically overweight

What’s crazy about it is that Simon uses the exact same excuse that Donald Trump and his sycophantic squad of sole-lickers used when he got caught on tape talking about grabbing women “by the pu$$y”, it’s “locker room talk”.

Peep the video below.

Yeah naw. Get him the f**k out of medicine forever.

Categories: Bolitics, In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.