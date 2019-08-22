Elderly Edging: Six Seniors Are Busted For Unleashing Their Golden-Aged Groins In Public Sex Romp

Six Connecticut Seniors Are Arrested For Public Sex Orgy

Whoever said the heat dies down after you pass 60 years old is nothing but a lie from the devil. Six down and dentured lust bunnies reportedly spread their loving with more than one person and of course, the cops had to bust the party.

According to New York Daily News, authorities in Fairfield, Connecticut busted an outdoor sex party earlier this month that involved five men and one 85-year-old woman. The youngest of the guys was 62 years old.

Some of the participants might’ve met online, according to cops, who said online advisories could’ve led the horny huddlers to Grace Richardson park.

Apparently, police staked out the area and….*ahem*….”observed” multiple acts of public indecency before raining down on the unidentified geriatrics. They all now face charges of public indecency.

Meanwhile, Fairfield is described as a wealthy town that’s about 50 miles from New York City along Long Island Sound. Fairfield’s visitor page describes the town as “a charming, thriving town” that “maintains a small-town feeling — diverse neighborhoods with their own character and flair.”

And the characters…..*ahem*…come in all shapes, sizes AND ages.