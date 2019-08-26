Quality Control’s R&B Princess Layton Greene Talks InstaFame, New Music Drops, & More

Quality Control’s R&B Princess Layton Greene Talks InstaFame, New Music Drop, & More

If you haven’t heard of the talented singer Layton Greene yet, you must be sleeping. It’s cool, QC’s only R&B act is on her way to wake you up! Most known for her soulful cover of Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace” video, which went viral back in 2017, she’s now signed to one of the most successful labels out of Atlanta. We got the chance to sit with the 20-year old internet sensation turned chart-climber, and she is honestly so fine, yet so humble, had us shocked in the best way possible.

Layton says she’s always enjoyed singing, she just really wasn’t sure if that was her purpose. Being in her early teens and hailing from East St. Louis, there didn’t seem to be much promise for a career in music. Ahh, but the social media! The infamous Kodak cover was first recorded on SnapChat, but due to power of screen recording, before she knew it, she was being tagged left and right all over Instagram.

“It was crazy, like, that’s when screen recording really started popping, so I just threw that song on Snap because I was feeling the vibes at that time. You know like, Kodak was really in his bag and I felt that song, so I just put it over a song I could sing it to. It was a feeling. I never thought it would be going virals getting millions of views. It’s so crazy.”

As her followership grew, she also gained the attention of people she’d looked up too for so may years.

“I love Tank. I used to listen to Tank so much and he just followed me so I was like OMG! Also, when Neyo was popping hard I pretty much came up on his music. You know I’m only 20, so not that he’s not still popping, but I record in Neyo’s studio, and the vibes being around him are always so dope. Working with Lil’ Baby, City Girls, PnB Rock, all those…it makes me feel like I can work with anyone now. “

We all know what it’s like starting to really travel and see new faces and new places as an adult, and the QC Princess says it really humbled her, because she’d never really been anywhere outside of St. Louis and Tennessee. “Can’t Leave Em Alone” her debut single on the most recent Quality Control project is a sort of homage to one our fave throwback Summer Anthems by Ciara. She sounds great and we can’t wait to hear more. Her EP “Tell Your Story” is on the way, and THIS Friday she drops a song with visuals called “I Love You” for fans. Make sure to be on the lookout and check the out! We wish her the best and keep serving dope vocals and those even doper Sagittarius vibes!