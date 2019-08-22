The Vince Staples Show: Vince Staples Drops A Music Video For His New Single, “So What?” [Video]

Vince Staples Gives Fans A New Single And A Video To Go Along With It

Vince Staples started teasing the release of his show–which is most definitely not an album–earlier this week.

The Vince Staples Show is not an album it’s a show citch don’t ce silly. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) August 20, 2019

The hilarious trailer dropped on Tuesday, and now, the Long Beach native is following up with episode one of the series, which just so happens to be a new single titled, “So What?” and the accompanying music video.

So, we already know not to take anything Vince says seriously, but it’s probably safe to say that The Vince Staples Show is most definitely an album, a la The Eminem Show. But whether this thing is a show, an album, or both, it’s gonna be entertaining as hell along the way.

Check out the music video for “So What?” down below: