Girls On Fire: Fearless Fund Launches $5 Million Dollar VC Fund Fueling Women Of Color Owned Businesses

Fearless Fund Launches $5 Million Dollar VC Fund Fueling Women Of Color Owned Businesses

The Fearless Fund invests in women of color-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A funding. With a mission of bridging the gap in venture capital funding for women of color founders building scalable, growth aggressive companies, Fearless Fund is built by women of color for women of color. Since its recent initiation, the Fearless Fund has hosted pitch competitions at Facebook Headquarters & Spanx Headquarters with brand partners such as Coca-Cola, UrbanSkinRX, Bumble and more.

Keshia Knight Pulliam. The fund has seen so much support from its advisors: Opportunity Hub CEO, Rodney Sampson, and The 22 Fund Managing Partner, Tracy Gray. Early investors in the fund include the young Black Mogul herself, Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and many more notable individual and institutional investors. Serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, angel investor, best-selling author, and marketing expert (what can't she do) Arian Simone, spearheads this initiative alongside our beloved actress.

Fearless Fund is proof that women of color are founding and growing businesses that drive strong returns for their investors while multiplying the number of women of color who are investors. 2017 and 2018 reports showed little-to-no growth in the amount of funding allocated toward WOC-led businesses. It’s time that we have positive numbers to report in terms of VC funding for WOC-led businesses. Fearless Fund is the key—the game-changer.