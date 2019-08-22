Celebrity Cribs: The Obamas To Cop Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck’s $14.85 Million Martha’s Vineyard Estate

Obama’s In Escrow For Celtics Owner’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate

The Obamas are about to get their Kennedy on.

According to TMZ, the President and First Lady are in escrow to acquire the massive estate currently the property of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

The home and land is listed at $14,850,000 but it’s said that they will be paying less, but no word on exactly how much.

This is the kind of home fit for a royal family. It boasts at 6,900 square-foot residence with 7 bedrooms that sits atop 29 beachfront acres with jaw-dropping views of the coast. All the amenities are accounted for, a pool, an outdoor fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings and 2 guest wings.

Barack and Michelle don’t have the keys just yet, but it looks like if all goes well then it’s just a matter of time.

Must. Be. Nice.