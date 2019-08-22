SMH: Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Federal Weapons Charges In Miami

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In Miami Weapons Case

Just as we reported was likely to happen earlier this week, Kodak Black pleaded guilty on Thursday in his federal weapons case.

Kodak was charged with—among other things—falsifying information on federal forms in connection with the purchase of three firearms back in May, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Later that same month, the rapper was said by a U.S. District Court judge to be a “danger to the community’ and was thus ordered to be detained until trial.

He remains in custody now.

Initially, the Florida native said he was innocent, though he entered the aforementioned guilty plea during a hearing in Miami court this Thursday. Prosecutors believe that one of the guns found on the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach, was purchased by Kodak with the applications in question. CBS Miami reports that his sentencing is set for November 13.

Later, in July, Kodak’s team suggested that racial profiling played a part in Kodak’s arrest, with attorney Bradford Cohen telling TMZ that police initially looked into his client’s records without even having a warrant. On top of that, Cohen claims an undercover detective was in the store the same day as Kodak’s attempted firearms purchase.

The arrest went down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on May 11, just before Kodak was set to perform at Rolling Loud that weekend. The max penalty for the making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm charge is 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release, though prosecutors have said they’ll push for a lighter sentence than the maximum based on Kodak’s cooperation so far throughout the case.

This case’s central claim is that Kodak wasn’t truthful when answering ATF form 4473. For example, he reportedly answered “no” when asked if he was under indictment, despite being under indictment in South Carolina for first degree criminal sexual conduct at the same time.