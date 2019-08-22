Power Couple Alert: 50 Cent And New Girlfriend Jamira Haines Make It Red Carpet Official

- By Bossip Staff
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

50 Cent Shows Off His New Girlfriend

50 Cent is officially off of the market.

The “Power” executive producer has been spotted with a few women in the past, but this time he’s made things red carpet official. On Tuesday, Curtis Jackson, 44, strutted the red carpet for the “Power” season premiere party in NYC with his new lady, Jamira Haines. It’s unknown how long 50 and Jamira, 24, have been dating but they looked happy together during the event, posing for multiple pictures.

Here they are cheesing it up, with Ice T and CoCo.

"Power" Final Season World Premiere

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Doesn’t 50 look happy??

Jamira is a fitness model and aspiring lawyer who goes by the moniker ‘Cuban Link’ on Instagram. Hit the flip for more of her.

View this post on Instagram

.. .. going out for dinner

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on

View this post on Instagram

.. .. different kind of beauty ✨

A post shared by @ _cuban_link on

    View this post on Instagram

    .. .. i need you inspired

    A post shared by @ _cuban_link on

    View this post on Instagram

    .. .. let’s stay in tonight✨

    A post shared by @ _cuban_link on

