It’s McLit: McDonald’s Launches ‘Pay It Forward’ Giveaway Blessing Customers With Free Coffee 

Mickey D’s is now giving customers coffee for kindness. On Tuesday, the famous fast food chain announced they want to start “the ripple effect of kindness” with a three-day pay-it-forward giveaway of McCafé coffee Wednesday through Friday.
On those three days, customers with a golden “McCafé It Forward” card can receive one free small cup of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee. Then, customers are encouraged to pass the card along to someone else to enjoy a free cup of coffee. The kind campaign marks the 10 year anniversary of the now infamous McCafe brand. Elina Veksler, McDonald’s senior director of brand and menu innovation strategy, said in a statement:
“We know McCafé customers are already sharing acts of kindness every day, and McCafé It Forward is a chance for us to amplify what they’re doing on a larger scale and prove good is truly brewing around every corner.”
The cards can be passed on and used until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. So far, Mickey D’s has distributed 500 McCafé It Forward cards throughout the U.S. Want to watch the “human kindness social experiment” go down in real time. Watch it all happen at BeABrewGooder.com.
See, it pays to be kind.
