Hello Summer: Amber Rose’s #DMXChallenge Reminded Us That She’s A Thicktastic Icon
- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose’s Bawdy Pics
Amber Rose is one of the baddest in the game and has been for a decade now. She decided to remind everyone of that fact by posting a (sneakily hilarious) DMX Challenge video that you have to watch closely to get. Or you could just enjoy her banging bawdy. It’s a win/win.
So you know we had to give her the Hello Summer treatment, right? Right. Take a look at some of the looks Amber was showing in her video and how she has the internet going nuts.
