TeamJackie: Evelyn Lozada Is STILL Getting DRAGGED To Hell And Back For Her Basketball Wives Messiness

Evelyn Lozada Getting Dragged

If you watched Basketball Wives this week then you saw Jackie Christie got nuclear all up on a whole squad of folks, mainly Malaysia. But what the rest of the world noticed was that it was Evelyn who was instigating the whole entire situation.

Word? Word. Of course she was. Twitter has been riding her a$$ for HOURS now and it hasn’t stopped. Peep more of the insane slander heading her way.