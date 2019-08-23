Working Together: Joseline Poses Peacefully With Stevie J, Faith, Baby Bonnie Bella & Her New Man

Joseline Makes Peace With Stevie J

After months and months of battling over Bonnie Bella’s custody and child support payments, Joseline and Stevie J seemed to be finally be getting along again.

Seems safe to say that the blended family has put their differences behind them, at least for now. Clues have been popping up all this week that Joseline has been spending time around Stevie J with her new man. Faith, Stevie’s legal wife has been around too. First Stevie post this group photo featuring some familiar ‘Love and Hip Hop’ franchise faces. Joseline, Bonnie Bella and Ballistic Beats (the new boyfriend) can be seen squeezed in on the end.

Stevie J hinted that they’re all working on something for reality tv together.

Now a full week later, the blending is still going strong. Joseline posted up this photo last night and all of Bonnie Bellas parents seem Kumbaya.

Good for them! Whatever they’re working on that’s making them all civil, keep it up! Just a month ago, Stevie J was asking a judge to lock Joseline up for violating their child support order.

And it’s not just the adults getting along again. Stevies daughter Savannah, who had a riff with Joseline in the past was posing it up with her yesterday too. Hit the flip to see.