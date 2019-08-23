Jhene Aiko Raps About Getting Smashed To Sacral Chakra Smithereens On Saweetie’s ‘My Type’ Remix [Audio]

Saweetie “My Type Remix” Feat. Jhene Aiko & City Girls

After much anticipation, Saweetie’s dropped the official remix to her hit “My Type.” On the track, the Bay area rapper’s enlisted Jhene Aiko and Caresha of the City Girls for a sex-positive anthem about each of their “types.”

It’s Jhene Aiko’s verse that’s getting the most attention, however, because it features the Slauson songstress RAPPING about getting her heart chakra smashed to Sanskrit smithereens.

“You ain’t never had a b*** from Slauson (Yeah)

Yeah, I like the type to eat the p***y until I levitate

I’m the type to make ’em beat it up, then meditate (Yeah)

I don’t really got a type, don’t discriminate”

The Internet is going NUTS over Jhene’s nasty namaste verse.

Saweetie and Yung Miami are also featured on Quality Control Music’s Control the Streets Vol. 2

Listen to Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and Caresha’s “My Type” remix below.