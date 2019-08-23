Jackie Christie Says Malaysia’s Malevolent Auntie Hit Her In The Head During Their #BBWLA Beef

Jackie Christie Accuses Malaysia Pargo’s Aunt Of Hitting Her

Jackie Christie is making some shocking allegations against Malaysia Pargo’s family. As previously reported Jackie and her co-Basketball Wife friend Malaysia got into a heated argument after she accused Jackie of spreading rumors that she was booted from her L.A. home and consistently left her kids at home unattended so they were “dirty” and unkempt.

Now in the aftermath, Jackie’s alleging that one of Malaysia’s family members attacked her when their showdown was going down. On the latest episode, the reality star told OG Chijindu and Cece Gutierrez that she got hit in the head by Malaysia’s aunt.

“When I got to Kristen’s skate party, Malaysia ran in and was like, ‘I found out from Jennifer and them that you was the f–kin’ one talking about my kids!’ And I’m like, ‘Malaysia, that’s a lie and you know it.’ She had at least eight or 10 of her cousins and friends waiting for me, so I was like the entree,” she said. “At this time, my adrenaline is flowing, now it’s like, okay, we about to fight,” she said. “They’re dragging me to the door to leave, this girl comes up and hits me on the side of the head; this older lady. It was one of her aunts. She might have had a purse, I don’t know. Aunt hit me! I’m thinking — all I did was go black.”

Ooop!

Watch Jackie talk getting hit in the head below.

Is all this messy drama just a big misunderstanding???

