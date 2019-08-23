Must Be Nice: Lil Uzi Vert Promises To Pay A Fan’s $90,000 College Tuition

Lil Uzi Vert Agrees To Pay For One Fan’s College Tuition

Lil Uzi Vert wants his fans to stay in school, and for one lucky supporter in particular, he just might pay for the whole thing.

The Philadelphia rapper was spotted making his way through a department store on Thursday night, when a fan who was recording his entrance decided to ask a bold question: “Uzi! What’s good, bruh? Can you pay for my college tuition?”

The inquiry stopped Uzi in his tracks before he asked the guy–identified as Raheel Ahmad–how much he owed.

“Ninety grand. I go to Temple, bro,” the student responded. The rapper thought about it before letting his fan know that he could pay his tuition, but wants to make sure if he were to do so, Ahmad would finish school.

“Ninety grand? I could pay for that,” Uzi responded. “But this is the thing, though: If I pay for your college, are you gonna finish college?”

The student insisted that he would stay in school and graduate, which led Uzi to ask for his Instagram handle and instructed him to send proof of his enrollment, otherwise he wouldn’t be getting any money.

“Make sure you show me all of your transcripts—everything. Show me all your papers and everything, and you’ll get 90 thousand from me. I’m serious,” the rapper continued. “If you don’t show me, you won’t get 90 grand from me … you gotta show me the proof.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not Raheel has been in contact with Lil Uzi Vert since their meeting, but it was only yesterday that this whole thing went down and Uzi’s a pretty busy guy.

Check out Uzi’s expensive fan encounter down below: