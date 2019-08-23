Iconology: Missy Elliott Drops A Visual For “Throw It Back” Fresh Off The Release Of Her New Album [Video]

Missy Elliott Drops A Music Video For Her New Song “Throw It Back”

Missy Elliott is back, people, and it’s right on time for her to be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Music Video Awards on Monday.

The hip-hop legend dropped Iconology, her first album in 14 years, on Thursday night, but she’s still not done giving us new material. Missy also released a music video for one of her new tracks, “Throw It Back.” The visual features Teyana Taylor giving a young girl a tour in the “Hall of Missy,” showing her the various eras of Elliott’s iconic career.

Before surprising fans with new music, Elliott tweeted out, “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!” and that’s exactly what this new video will have you doing.

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

Check it out down below: