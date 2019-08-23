Jesus Take The Wheel: Georgia Mother Allegedly Killed Her Adult Kids Before Turning Gun On Herself

Georgia Mother Believed To Have Killed Her Kids Before Committing Suicide

The last social media post from Marsha Edwards was posted on Instagram Wednesday and was captioned:

I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children. ❤️🍷😎

But Cobb County police found the bodies of Edwards, 58, her daughter Erin, a 20-year-old student at Boston University and her son Chris, 24, inside their Vinings area townhome while conducting a welfare check at the Nobility Way home on Wednesday evening, according to 11 Alive reports.

Police believe Edwards shot and killed her children before turning the gun on herself.

Edwards attended the National Association of Black Journalists annual conference in Miami just weeks ago with Chris, who is a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment. Her Instagram account shares photos from that trip as well as a trip that followed to Italy with daughter Erin, who was an intern at WNBC.

Edwards was the ex-wife of prominent Atlanta surgeon Dr. Christopher Edwards, who is chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority. He also sits on the board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine. He was the father of Chris and Erin.

Dr. Christopher Edwards’ spokesperson issued a statement saying, “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

Just awful right? We’re praying for that family and hoping police are able to shed more light on what happened. Do you think she just snapped?