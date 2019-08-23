Elementary Pushers: Two Adults Are Busted After Kindergartner Brings THREE Bags Of Cocaine To School

Kindergartner Brings Three Bags Of Cocaine To School

One five-year-old was carrying a heavy package on him, and it all ended in two adults getting busted.

According to Fox 8, on Tuesday, cops apprehended two adults after a kindergartener was found with not one, not two, but THREE bags of cocaine.

According to police reports, a teacher notified the school’s resource officer after they saw the student holding a bag of white powdery substance. The yeyo had company too. The faculty went on to find two more bags of cocaine.

Cops say it was clear that the kid didn’t have any knowledge of his elementary trafficking.

Narcotics detectives eventually searched the kid’s home where they found 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin. The two were discovered to have more narcotics inside the home.

Detectives say that the two suspects were hiding the drugs in the kid’s clothing, but the reasons are yet to be defined.

“The only assumption we can make is that they were doing that to throw off police if they were to come do a search warrant at the house for whatever reason,” Detective Daniel Seuzeneau said.

Stanley and Cousin were arrested on charges of possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.

Police were not able to disclose the name of the school or the child’s relationship to Stanley and Cousin.