“Basketball Wives” Jennifer Williams, Civil Rights Activist Tamika Mallory & More Attend #SupportYourGirlfriends Jamaica Retreat (Exclusive)

More Than 30 Women Attend Empowerment Retreat In Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Reality star Jennifer Williams and Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory were in the Caribbean this week for some fun, sun – and sisterhood.

The boldface names joined more than 30 prominent women from the worlds of media, finance, business, beauty, fashion, and more for Tene Nicole’s third annual #SupportYourGirlfriends trip at the Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Founded by Tene Nicole public relations CEO Nikkia McClain, the annual retreat is a safe space for women to connect, network and empower one another.

The four-day retreat kicked off with a welcome reception and dinner co-hosted by the Jamaica Tourism Board.

Williams – who also the CEO of lifestyle brand “Flirty Girl Fitness” – hosted morning beach workouts for attendees, while beauty brand Urban Hydration – headed by attendee and entrepreneur Psyche Terry – later hosted a beach party for the group.

Speaker and author Lucinda Cross hosted a “What’s Your Big Ask?” dinner where the ladies created strategies for pursuing major goals. And over another meal, JPMorgan Chase & Co. exec Sherkera Green helped the women map out plans to meet their financial goals.

Each attendee also received a gift bag with treats from brands including Google, Stay Golden Cosmetics and All Day Alba athleisure.

The trip culminated with a dinner hosted by Mallory, who encouraged the women to take inspiration from trailblazers like Harriet Tubman to make substantive change in their lives and the lives of others, before gifting them with a necklace with their initial and a railroad pendant on it.