SMH: People Are Calling For A Jimmy John’s Boycott After Photos Of The Founder With A Dead Elephant Go Viral

Photos Of The Jimmy John’s Founder Cause Cries For Boycott

Jimmy John’s definitely isn’t having as good of a week as some other fast food joints.

A photo–that was already highlighted by PETA in a blog post earlier this year–regained some traction this week thanks to a timely tweet from our guy Brother Nature.

We boycotting Jimmy Johns https://t.co/pIjgVbJmCM — Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) August 23, 2019

In the replies, people started to send more photos of the founder proudly hunting even more animals, which obviously isn’t helping his case.

Yeahhhhh we done with jimmy johns pic.twitter.com/xnptSf6exy — Name:_______________ (@cxltmatic) August 23, 2019

Per PETA’s blog post about these photos from back in April, they explained:

“Boycotting Jimmy John’s is a great way to take a stand against hunting, and other sandwich shops make it easy with their delicious, animal-friendly options,” a PETA rep suggested, noting that the practice of killing elephants and whatnot is merely a”violent pastime.”

The resurfacing of these photos and what they represent–especially coming from Brother Nature–has people once again calling for a Jimmy John’s boycott.

So, for anyone out there who wants to support the cause, it’s probably better to stop by your local bodega instead of hitting up a Jimmy John’s.

Here’s what people are saying about their decision to stop (or continue not) supporting the company.

When an elephant was tasked with laying down logs in pre-dug holes, it outright refused when a dog was sleeping in one. It wouldn’t do anything until the dog left. Elephants have so much empathy and compassion for others. The owner of Jimmy Johns is a monster. #BoycottJimmyJohns pic.twitter.com/ccX6l8CFXI — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 23, 2019

The owner of Jimmy Johns has just posted a pic of himself sitting on a mutilated elephant that he killed with a "thumbs up." I refuse to re-post that sickening image. Needless to say, it you are not already doing #BoycottJimmyJohns, you really should. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 23, 2019

Boycott Jimmy Johns we wasnt eating that sh?t anyways pic.twitter.com/RNxK3PetWK — DKT (@darleneturner53) August 23, 2019

If you patronize @jimmyjohns it means you're supporting this evil animal murderer. #BoycottJimmyJohns👇🏼 https://t.co/XU2w5z1Ryr — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 23, 2019