Scot Free: Sacramento Kings Coach Luke Walton Will NOT Be Disciplined By NBA Following Sex Assault Accusation

Luke Walton Won’t Be Disciplined By NBA For Sex Assault Allegation

Looks like Luke Walton will be free from punishment as the NBA has decided it will not discipline him following a sexual assault allegation.

According to TMZ, the league launched an investigation into claims by former Lakers reporter Kelli Tennant that Walton forced himself onto her in his hotel room back in 2014.

The Kings and the league released a joint statement today announcing the reason for their decision.

“On April 22, 2019, Ms. Tennant filed a civil lawsuit against Coach Walton and, on April 23, held a press conference in which she described claims of sexual assault, verbal and physical harassment, and unwanted physical contact over a three-year period. Two days later, the Kings and the NBA commenced an investigation.” “The investigatory team was led by Sue Ann Van Dermyden, from the Sacramento law firm Van Dermyden Maddux, and Elizabeth Maringer, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of the NBA.” The statement continues …”During the investigation, more than twenty individuals were interviewed, including Coach Walton, and numerous documents and other relevant materials were reviewed.” “The investigators made repeated attempts to interview Ms. Tennant, but, through her counsel, she declined the opportunity to participate. The investigation is considered closed unless new evidence becomes available.”

Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton and that is still on the books to begin next year. But for now, he’s safe with the league.

