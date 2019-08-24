Dwight Howard Wants Gay YouTube Star’s Assault Case Dismissed Before He Walks Down The Aisle (Exclusive)

Social Media Star Suing Dwight Howard After He Claims Relationship Went Bad

Dwight Howard is trying to make a social media star’s assault case against him go away as he prepares to walk down the aisle with his young fiancé.

The newly engaged NBA star filed new court docs this week asking a judge to dismiss Masin Elije’s lawsuit against him and bar him from collecting any money damages from the case. Elije sued the Memphis Grizzles player – who recently announced his engagement to Te’a Cooper – earlier this year, alleging that Howard began harassing and threatening him online and by phone when their alleged relationship went bad.

Howard countersued Elije – who was born Maurice Singletary – for $10 million, saying he doesn’t know Elije and an accused him of trying to use Howard for social media clout and to drum up support for his novel “Industry Hoe.”

But in new court documents that were obtained by BOSSIP, Howard said that not only was Elije’s suit full of legal holes, he said he never stalked Elije, sent him “harassing communications” or directed others to do so. Howard said Elije’s suit fails to meet the threshold for a bonafide assault claim and Howard believes Elije is not entitled to any money damages under state law.

Howard wants Elije’s suit thrown out – with prejudice – which means that the man couldn’t sue him again. Howard is also asking for his day in court against Elije, and for the man to pay all the costs associated with the lawsuit.

Elije had not responded to the case as of Aug. 23rd.