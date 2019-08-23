Cops Be Trippin: Rapper Ambjaay Arrested During Free High School Concert [Video]

Rapper Ambjaay Arrested

19-year old rapper Ambjaay decided to bless his high school fans with a free pop up concert at a park in Rancho Cucamonga. Only issue was that Amb didn’t have a permit or any legal authorization to conduct the free show. According to reports, police told the rapper to shut down the impromptu concert, but instead, Ambjaay lead the high school students to another park.

TMZ reports:

Cops tell us they got wind [that Ambjaay directed fans to another park] and that’s when they pulled him over, searched his car and arrested him for disturbing the peace. He was later released. A rep for Ambjaay tells TMZ all the rapper was trying to do was give back to a community that had showed him mad love. The rep straight-up calls this a classic case of racial profiling. The rep adds the disturbance occurred only AFTER police wouldn’t let the rapper perform.

You may have heard of the teen through celebs like Kylie Jenner and Meek Mill showing him love on social media by bumping his hit single “Uno”.

No word on whether or not Ambjaay was hit with any charges.