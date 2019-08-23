For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Releases Trailer For Travis Scott Documentary ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ [Video]

Netflix Releases Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Trailer

Travis Scott is bringing his life to Netflix. The rapper/producer has filmed a documentary about everything leading up to his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld and everything that happened once the album became one of the most talked-about musical releases of 2018.

Press play below to enter the madness that Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy inhabits.

Oh, we DEFINITELY have to see this.