Jidenna Follows The Release Of ’85 to Africa’ By Dropping A Visual For “Worth the Weight” [Video]

Jidenna Just Dropped A New Music Video For His Song “Worth the Weight”

While Jidenna and his mini glow-up have been keeping us plenty satisfied, he’s finally back in the music game with 85 to Africa, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2017 debut The Chief.

85 to Africa is 11 tracks long and features guest appearances from fellow artists like GoldLink, St. Beauty, Mereba, Mr. Eazi, and Seaun Kuti. Along with the project’s release, Jidenna gifted us with the official music video for “Worth the Weight,” which was directed by Wes Walker.

Peep the brand new visual down below: