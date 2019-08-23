Entertaining Enchantress Lizzo Joined At The ‘TODAY Show’ By Social Media Star ‘Tinkerbelle The Dog’

Lizzo Performs On “The TODAY Show”

Everybody loves Lizzo, even dogs. The entertaining enchantress was a guest performer on The TODAY Show’s Citi Concert Series and requested a special friend be there. Lizzo couldn’t just perform for the NY crowd alone, she actually requested that her pooch pal Tinkerbelle the Dog be by her side.

Lizzo and little Tinkerbelle met for the first time at the Shorty Awards, the Oscars of social media, and the singer and the tiny dog became buddies. Tinkerbelle is a rescue dog who has an Instagram following of over 225K and Lizzo’s songs are often featured in Tinker’s videos.

Lizzo invited Tinkerbelle to be a VIP at her the TODAY Show appearance this morning and the two hung out all morning. In between performances, they took some epic photos and Lizzo kissed her before she went on stage.

Tinkerbelle has much more celebrity clout than you. She’s also kicked it with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

As for Lizzo, she performed her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.”

See more Lizzon on The TODAY Show on the flip.