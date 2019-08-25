Young Jeezy Quietly Pays $111K To Little Known Producer Who Sued Him For Stealing “I Ball, I Stunt” (Exclusive)

“Trap Or Die” Rapper Pays Off Producer Who Won Judgment Over Song “I Ball, I Stunt”

Young Jeezy has shelled out more than $100,000 to quietly settle a judgment in a lawsuit accusing him of stealing the song “I Ball, I Stunt.”

The Atlanta rapper – who is set to drop his final album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman” – quietly settled the suit last month after a relatively unknown St. Louis producer asked the Atlanta-area courts to step in, court papers show.

In 2015, producer brothers Edward and Enaz Redden sued the “Thug Motivation 101” rapper in federal court, saying that Jeezy copied their song word for word – even the chorus – after they gave him a copy of their demo tape. Jeezy never responded to the case, and a judge issued a default judgment against him.

Jeezy owed a total of $112, 817, which includes interest, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The problem though, was that Jeezy apparently never paid up, so earlier this summer Enaz Redden sued him in Gwinett County State Court to collect the judgment. The legal action must have gotten Jeezy’s attention, because last month, Redden’s lawyer said they’d settled the case without having to go in front of the judge – which means Jeezy likely paid the debt.

“I Ball, I Stunt” became a hit after Jeezy released it in 2011 on the mixtape, “The Real Is Back,” and it features rapper Scrilla.

We’ve reached out to Redden’s lawyer Joe Perry Redd – whose motto is “We do nothing but force deadbeats to pay their debts” – but haven’t heard back.