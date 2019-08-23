NBKOTB: Marcel Alexander Releases ‘Higher’ Short Film [Video]

Marcel Alexander “Higher”

There’s a new black kid on the block. Singer/songwriter Marcel Alexander has released a short film featuring his track “Higher.” In it, Marcel’s vying for the affection of a lovely lady (Dru Chanel) amidst a sunny backdrop.

Marcel dances and sings about her love being a drug that takes him “higher”—but is that enough?

Featuring Mr. Daniel Dickey, the track is from Marcel’s “96” project available on all streaming platforms.

Director – Aston Grey @4groundsmedia

Song Production – SlowKings & Deyzome @SlowKings3 @Deyzome

Executive Producer – Marcel Alexander

Producer/Editor – 4GroundsMedia

