Nah: White House Officials Reportedly Upset That ASAP Rocky Declined To Thank Them For Getting Him Out Of Swedish Jail

White House Officials Are Reportedly Upset That Rocky Declined To Thank Them

A$AP Rocky is back in the states after being locked up in Sweden over an assault charge. While he was locked down many celebs spoke up on his behalf and called for the rapper to be released. He even got a presidential push from Donald Trump who sent a diplomatic caravan to Sweden in order to gain his freedom.

But everything isn’t all cool between Rocky and those that leant a helping hand. Rocky has reportedly ghosted the White House, effectively declining to publicly thank the Trump administration.

According to a piece ran by Yahoo, Rocky’s manager met with people close to the Trump administration and they made it clear that a public acknowledgment of the president and the work his administration did to free him was required . But instead Rocky took to social media and has since been thanking family, friends, and fans for their support in helping him get through that situation.