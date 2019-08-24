Wait…What? Death Row Records Is Now Owned By Hasbro

Hasbro Is Now The Owner Of Death Row Records

Hasbro, the company behind popular children’s toys like My Little Pony, Lite-Brite, Furbies, and almost every doll/action figure even, has officially expanded their repertoire into the world of hip-hop.

The toy and board game brand is now the owner of Death Row Records, according to reports from Rolling Stone. Hasbro reportedly acquired the infamous West Coast imprint’s discography with the $4 billion purchase of Entertainment One, a multimedia company that has its hands in TV, film, and music.

Before this most recent deal, eOne became Death Row’s parent company when it bought the label’s catalog for approximately $280 million in 2013, about seven years after Death Row declared bankruptcy.

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

With the eOne acquisition, Hasbro now owns popular kids brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. So, that makes sense for the whole “family-oriented storytelling” thing. But Death Row’s catalogue? Not so much.