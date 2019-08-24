Will You Be Watching?! A Sequel To ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Starring Hilary Duff Is Coming To Disney+

Hilary Duff Is Reprising Her Role As Lizzie McGuire In New Sequel

One of Disney Channel’s biggest hits is getting a modern day update.

Lizzie McGuire is coming back to TV with a sequel to the original series, which will live on the upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

The series’ star Hilary Duff is set to reprise her title role in the new series, which comes from creator Terri Minsky. This is the first project under a new overall deal Minsky has signed with Disney Channel.

In the reimagined version of the sitcom– a sequel to the 2001 Disney Channel series–Lizzie McGuire is now 30-years-old as the series follows her navigating life in New York City. Just like the original series, it will include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up funny commentary on what the character is really thinking underneath it all.

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer for Disney Channels Worldwide, revealed the news during the Disney+ presentation at the D23 Expo on Friday.

Duff is currently a series regular on Darren Star’s hit TV Land comedy Younger, which was recently renewed for a seventh season. Under a waiver granted by TV Land/Viacom, Duff will be able to fulfill her roles in both Younger and Lizzie McGuire.

Lizzie McGuire starred Hilary Duff as 13-year-old Lizzie who is just trying to fit in at school. The sitcom aired for four seasons and quickly became Disney Channel’s highest-rated series, spawning the successful feature, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

In years past, Duff has spoked highly of her time on the series and even indicated in interviews that she would be open to a possible reboot or reunion.

As of now, it’s unclear yet whether any other original cast members will be returning for the new installment.