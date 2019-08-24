Loud AF Break Ups: Boxer Gervonta Davis & Ariana Fletcher Call It Quits, She Curses Him TF Out On Twitter

Ariana Fletcher & Gervonta Davis Fight On Twitter After Breakup

That was fast.

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis has split with girlfriend Ariana Fletcher, and their break up has been LOUD. Both of them took to Twitter and Instagram to be petty after the separation. First Ari begged “blogs” to delete photos of them off of the internet in an instastory post, saying hse was single. But why the aggressive demand?

In tweets, Fletch insinuates that Davis tried to fight her while her son was sleeping, saying he also took back all of the things he bought for her…

Everything the nigga took back I text my stylist to pull again to go buy myself. I ain’t fucked up about it, never been. Word to my son. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2019

Don’t tell me what to say on my shit when a nigga get on this bitch every other week playing with me on this shit and I don’t say shit I let him have this shit but now MFs out they body. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2019

All that insecure shit is a turn off. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2019

Nigga come in this bitch trying to fight at 4am while my son in here sleep bitch somebody ain’t gone make it out. I ain’t going for that shit a second time. Shit gone be different! — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2019

SMH. Gervonta responded to Ari’s accusations with this petty gif.

Yikes!