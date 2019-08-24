Loud AF Break Ups: Boxer Gervonta Davis & Ariana Fletcher Call It Quits, She Curses Him TF Out On Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Ariana Fletcher & Gervonta Davis Fight On Twitter After Breakup
That was fast.
Boxing champ Gervonta Davis has split with girlfriend Ariana Fletcher, and their break up has been LOUD. Both of them took to Twitter and Instagram to be petty after the separation. First Ari begged “blogs” to delete photos of them off of the internet in an instastory post, saying hse was single. But why the aggressive demand?
In tweets, Fletch insinuates that Davis tried to fight her while her son was sleeping, saying he also took back all of the things he bought for her…
SMH. Gervonta responded to Ari’s accusations with this petty gif.
Yikes!
