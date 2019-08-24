‪Hot Girl Summer: Jordyn Woods & THIS $200 Million Baller Spotted Shopping Together…But Is He‬ Smashing Her To Smithereens?

Jordyn Woods Spotted Hanging Out With Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods is having an eventful summer. Ever since the scandal involving Khloe and Tristan put her in headlines, folks have been keeping an eye on everything she’s doing — especially WHO she’s doing. The latest rumor is she’s dating Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods, 21, and the multimillionaire baller were caught on camera after they stopped to look at furniture together yesterday. According to The Shade Room, “Jordyn was picking out a few pieces for herself, and Karl seemed to tag along to help her out.” The pair were photographed outside of the store, hopping out of a black SUV together.

In case you aren’t familiar, Towns, 23, is a superstar baller in the NBA. He recently secured a $190 million contract with the Timberwolves according to Bleacher Report. He’s also 7′ and wears a size 20 shoe.

