For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Reveals The First Trailer For ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ [Video]

Check Out The Very First Trailer For The Breaking Bad Movie

The long-awaited Breaking Bad film is finally within reach.

On Saturday, Netflix unleashed the first trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the film adaptation of the AMC drama. According to reports from the New York Times, the movie was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, and it will follow Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman.

Though not much is known about the plot for the film, the Times’ description states:

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set to premiere on Netflix on October 11. Check out the trailer down below: