Pregnancy Confirmed: Breezy’s Boo Ammika Harris Having A Baby Boy

Ammika Harris Pregnant With Chris Brown’s Baby

Chris Brown’s going to be a dad, again. After months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Breezy’s boo Ammika Harris is pregnant with his second child, a baby boy.

The news comes from TMZ who reports that the couple is no longer together but Ammika is being treated well “financially, medically and emotionally.”

The child will be the stepbrother to Breezy’s 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman.

Breezy stirred up pregnancy speculation back on May 8 when he commented on one of Harris’ photos, “BM BAD.” BM is of course for “baby mama.”

See more of Chris Brown’s second baby mama Ammika Harris on the flip.