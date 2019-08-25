Some Sweet Swirl Matrimony-dom: Black “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay Weds Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay Marries Her “The Bachelorette” Love Bryan Abasolo

“The Bachelorette”‘s first black starlet, Rachel Lindsay married her boo thang, who “Feyoncéd” her on the show’s finale, Bryan Abasolo, this weekend at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter,” wedding planner Michael Russo tells PEOPLE. “As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them.”

Guests in attendance included Bachelor alums including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

Check out a video of Rachel trying on her potential wedding gowns below:

People also posted the dress Lindsay ended up choosing – a short-sleeved sheer gown covered with appliqués.

Beautiful right. Congrats to the couple.