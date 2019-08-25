Jesus Take The Wheel: Seven People Shot At Birthday Party For A Two-Year-Old!

Seven People Injured In Shooting At Maryland Birthday Party For Two-Year-Old

Shootings are bad wherever they happen, but there’s not much worse than multiple people getting shot at a party for a toddler!

According to NBC Washington, seven people were shot a Prince Georges County apartment complex in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs, Maryland at a party for a two year-old.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 20 years old. Three of them had serious injuries and four of the victims had less serious injuries, Stawinski said. They are all expected to survive, he said. Stawinksi said about a dozen people were gathered for the party when one person came up and a fight broke out before the shooting.

We’re just glad everyone is expected to survive. What is wrong with people?