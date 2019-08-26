So Sad: Newlywed Couple Dies In Car Crash Moments After Ceremony

Newlywed Couple Dies In Car Crash

There’s sad news to report out of it Texas. A newlywed couple was killed Friday when their car and a truck towing a trailer collided moments after the couple wed, KFDM-TV reports.

The couple, 19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and his 20-year-old bride, Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, were leaving the office of the justice of the peace that married when they pulled out onto the highway and were struck by a pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor.

The couple died instantly and the truck driver was unhurt.

The crash is reportedly still under investigation by the Orange Police Department.

This is so, so sad. There’s a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family and funeral expenses. Click here to help: https://www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-the-newlyweds