Courtney Kemp Explains THAT ‘Power’ Character Finally Meeting Their Overdue Demise

Courtney Kemp Speaks On “Power” Character’s Death

It. Finally. Happened.

****SPOILER ALERT***

Angela Val(dead) is DEAD.

On the season 6 premiere of “Power,” viewers saw Ghost distraughtly take his lover Angela Valdes to the hospital after she was shot in the chest by Tommy Egan.

Angela ultimately didn’t make it out of surgery and some viewers finally let out a sigh of relief. Some were especially satisfied considering that “Power” creator Courtney Kemp revealed last season that somehow the federal prosecutor would still be alive going into the final season.

Now Courtney’s speaking on Angel Valdes’ demise and she told DEADLINE that Angie was originally supposed to die in season 5. Ultimately however they pushed it back to the next season so that the loss of Angela AND Kanan wouldn’t be too much.

KEMP: The original idea was that Angela would die at the end of Season 5. In fact, we shot that death. But then I realized that we needed more story time for Angela’s death than we had room for at the end of that season — and that perhaps, Angela and Kanan dying in the same, penultimate season, didn’t give the audience enough time to process it nor leave enough stakes for Season 6. So we pushed the death — but not very far. And in terms of Angela’s story, she buys her own death when she decides to pick Jamie and love over the truth and herself. Paz tells her to save herself and she chooses to try to save everyone so she can preserve her fairytale ending.”

Courtney also told DEADLINE that she pulled actress Lela Loren aside to tell her about her character’s death in her office.

KEMP: I told her the same way I tell everyone – in my office in New York, before anyone else got the script. When you tell people their character is going to die, you always have to keep in mind that they are losing a job, too. So you need to treat people with respect.

WELP! Were you satisfied to see Angela Valdes die???

