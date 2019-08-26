A Lil Psalm Psalm: Kim K Shares A Precious Photo Of Her Newest Kardashian Kiddo
- By Bossip Staff
Kim K. Melts Internet With Psalm West Photo
Mommy Kimmy took a break from doing whatever she does everyday to share a precious photo of her adorble liddo baby boy Psalm West who quickly racked up FOUR MILLION LIKES on Instagram.
Say what you want about the self-obsessed media maven, she has some beautiful babies that send the internet into a heart eye TIZZY whenever they’re posted on social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over precious liddo Psalm West on the flip.
