Presidential Bops: Artists React To Landing On Barack Obama’s Summer 2019 Playlist

Barack Obama Releases Summer 2019 Playlist & Artists React

Barack Obama‘s playlists are becoming a coveted spot for many artists who stan the former president.

This weekend, he shared on social media what’s in his summer rotation with his 2019 playlist. It’s definitely filled with some gems. Everyone from Lizzo to Ella Mai to Lil Nas X made the cut. Of course, he also mixed in some classics, including Stevie Wonder, A Tribe Called Quest and more. Check it out below!

When certain artists saw their songs on the list, they were quick to share with the world that Barack is bopping their music.

Lil Nas X celebrated with his usual humor.

Meanwhile, Lizzo got sentimental, sharing that she had just tweeted about Obama just an hour before he released his list.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

