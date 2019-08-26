How…Comforting: South Carolina Coroner Confirms Local Dairy Queen’s Burgers Aren’t Made Of Human Flesh

Dairy Queen In South Carolina Confirms Their Burgers Are Made Of Beef

If you were wondering whether or not your favorite fast food joint’s burgers might be made of something other than beef, you can rest easy knowing that Dairy Queen’s burgers aren’t made of human flesh.

A coroner in Greenville, South Carolina confirmed the good news on Friday: the ground beef patties from a local Dairy Queen were not, in fact, made out meat from humans. The confirmation comes in the wake of rumors swirling about the fast-food joint after it was hit with a federal raid on Wednesday, according to the Index-Journal.

“I promise you, I’ve never had anything of that nature asked of me. I’ve never suspected anything like that. I can honestly say that’s the first I’ve heard of it, and I don’t see any validity in that at all,” Cox told the Index-Journal on Friday when asked about the possibility. “There’s little to no chance of anything like that ever being able to happen.”

The raid itself did result in two men facing federal charges for running an unlicensed money transfer business, but none of the restaurant’s 18 employees were subject to police action. While the name of the store’s manager, Saif Momin, reportedly appears in the related criminal complaint, he was not charged with any crimes, either.

The raid itself doesn’t seem to be what set off these rumors about human flesh in DQ’s burgers, but rather the second-to-last paragraph that seemed to come from left field in a report about what happened on Wednesday.

Momin said he was notified by a corporate inspector that somebody lodged a complaint about “human meat being inside a burger.” According to state Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection records, the facility has an “A” grade and was examined four times in 2018, most recently on Nov. 28 when it received a score of 97%.

After the story broke, an Index-Journal editor decided to go straight to the source and ask Dairy Queen itself for comment on the allegations. The official Twitter account replied, saying that their burgers are nothing but beef.