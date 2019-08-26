Pure Comedy: 50 Cent Responds To Fans Who Think Trey Songz Disgracefully Jacquees’ed ‘Big Rich Town’ Theme [Video]

50 Cent Responds To ‘Big Rich Town’ Remix Criticism

If you’ve been paying attention to the hashtags about Power on social media, then you know that folks were up in arms over the season premiere episode before they could even get passed the theme music!

Tweets and memes poured in over Trigga Trey’s remix of “Big Rich Town”. Folks were not kind either about his ‘poor man’s version’ of Joe’s smooth, belted out hook and even the new verses from 50 got some slack.

Welp! Kanan has heard you loud and clear, 50 put up a video responding to all of the criticism.

When the original big rich town didn’t play #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/Y8WSynWZxQ — kaliana mommiana (@ndejah_rihanna) August 25, 2019

He didn’t exactly answer WHY he would let Trey Songz butcher the classic introduction, but at least he understands he deserves his lashings…hit play!

Pure comedy.