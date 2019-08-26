Super THICC: Glamour Magazine Puts Five Diverse Plus Sized Models On The Cover Of Their September Issue

Glamour Declares Senyabou Cissé, Iskra Lawrence, Alessandra Garcia Lorido, Yvonne Simone, and Solange van Doorn The New Supermodels

If Ashley Graham being literally EVERYWHERE in 2019 wasn’t enough of a signal that times are changing and the fashion world is finally opening up for women who aren’t “sample size” look no further than the September Issue of Glamour Magazine which features models Senyabou Cissé, Iskra Lawrence, Alessandra Garcia Lorido, Yvonne Simone, and Solange van Doorn on the cover and declares them the new “supers.”

Check out some excerpts from the story below, via Glamour:

On How Times Have Changed:

“Back in the day, [magazines] would do interviews with celebrities’ kids,” says Garcia Lorido, daughter of actor Andy Garcia, who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and appeared in ads for Gap and Emily Ratajkowski’s body-wear line, Inamorta. “I felt like I was never allowed to be in those spaces because they weren’t even thinking about it; they were never looking at the ‘chunky’ daughter of a celebrity ever, ever.”

On Plus Skewing More Commercial Than Editorial:

“I think a lot of times shows with curve models can be marketed or advertised in a different way than high-fashion. It turns into this odd, excessively joyous thing,” Simone, an America’s Next Top Model contestant who walked in Chromat’s New York Fashion Week show, says. “Why can’t we be cool and wear cool clothes and not have to smile

down the runway?”

On Diversity In Fashion:

“White plus bodies are much more acceptable,” says Seynabou, who stars in a Sephora campaign, and has walked on Christian Siriano’s runway. “It always kills me when I’m at a job and I’m painfully aware that I’m the token person [of color] in the room. That’s always hard.”

On The Lack Of Representation For Larger Sizes:

“I’m a size 12,” says Garcia Lorido. “I don’t represent girls that are size 22. I don’t know what that feels like, and I shouldn’t be speaking for them. I shouldn’t be representing them. I can represent myself; if they relate, if they are inspired by me, then great.”

Iskra Lawrence, an AerieREAL Role Model, echoes this sentiment, acknowledging that there is still work to be done: “I can’t promise you that you’re[always] going to feel represented…So I want people to know if you can’t see yourself, you can still be it, you can still do it. You might need to be that representation.”

Hit the flip for more gorgeous photos of these beauties: