Fertility GAWWWDESS! Cassie FINALLY Bares Her Baby Bumpin’ Belly For The Gram
Cassie Reveals Her Baby Bump
Yesssss Mama! We stan an over the top baby bump reveal! Last week Cassie teased her bump reveal by sharing a series of portraits, one which questioned her followers about when she should bare her belly for the world (she later deleted that caption).
But the anticipation is officially OVER. On the morning of her 33rd birthday, Cassie shared a photo of herself perched on a rock, seaside, wearing not a scrap of clothing, just strategically placed hair and a face mask.
Dramatic right? We love it. We’ve been waiting for this moment and she’s definitely feeling her own power. It’s amazing.
Hit the flip for more revelatory posts from Cassie.
Just yesterday Cassie shared this photo, revealing how powerful the past year has been for her transforming:
This past year has been such a transformative year for me, I honestly can’t imagine what’s to come as I continue to become even more comfortable in my own skin. Building routine and structure for myself was really key for my growth. In that I found the ground that I was always meant to be standing on. Living in truth. Living in health. Living in love.
This year for me was about balance and taking my power back where I had given it away too freely. I tend to want to please everyone and I’m hard on myself when I fail at it, so the power of saying no and owning it was a life changer. The power of letting go of things not meant for me or things that weren’t deserving of my heart and time were as well.
If you’re anything like me, your journey and every step (especially looking back) feels like a movie, but once you really take on the responsibility of being present and writing it, really beautiful things begin to happen. Today I am so thankful and I just wanted to share that.
In recent weeks she’s expressed how excited she is about motherhood — and we are excited right along with her.
But all mysteries aside, I can’t even put into words how excited I am for this journey in becoming a mother.
I often sit and think about what her laugh will be like and how all I want to do is protect her. I’m so happy that she picked me.
We’re so happy too Cassie.
I feel so blessed to have entered this next phase of my life. No more overthinking. It’s time to live, grow, teach and above all, learn. I look at it like I get to live life again, but through her eyes. It’s an unmatchable feeling. Thank you for letting me reflect. ♥️
Turning 33 on the 26th, so naturally I’m reflecting.
Happy Birthday!
