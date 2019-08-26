Teyana Taylor Directs And Stars Alongside KYLE In His New Visual For “F You I Love You” [Video]

KYLE and Teyana Taylor’s Relationship Is Complication In “F You I Love You”

Teyana Taylor has been killing it both starring in and directing everyone’s music videos these past couple of weeks, and most recently, she joined KYLE in his visual for “F You I Love You.”

Directed by Teyana, we follow these two as they both literally and figuratively drive each other up the wall throughout their tumultuous relationship. The video takes a very straight-forward look at what love is, breaking their relationship down to fighting, making up, and putting in the work to make things right.

Check out KYLE and Teyana in the visual for “F You I Love You” down below: